Special Counsel to Seek Hunter Biden Indictment This Month: DOJ
GUNNING FOR IT
The special counsel overseeing the federal investigation into Hunter Biden said he intends to seek an indictment on gun charges by the end of the month, the Justice Department said in a Wednesday filing. “The Speedy Trial Act requires that the Government obtain the return of an indictment by a grand jury by Friday, September 29, 2023, at the earliest,” David Weiss’ prosecutors wrote. “The Government intends to seek the return of an indictment in this case before that date.” Biden, 53, is expected to be charged with two felony counts related to a gun he purchased in 2018, when he was an admitted drug user, according to Politico. The looming indictment comes after a plea deal he’d struck with prosecutors—in which he agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor tax charges—fell apart after a judge questioned the agreement in July. Weiss, who was named special counsel in the case last month, may also seek other charges against Biden in Washington, D.C. and California. After Weiss’ filing on Wednesday, a lawyer for Biden filed an update saying he has followed and will continue to comply with the requirements for his pretrial release.