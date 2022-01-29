Another Michigan College Promises Full Scholarships—Then Takes It Back
SO CRUEL
The second Michigan university in less than a month has blasted out emails to students offering scholarships—only to send another email saying it was wrong. Oakland University told 5,500 students on Jan. 4 that they had earned the school’s Platinum Presidential Scholar Award, which provides $12,000 a year for four years of undergraduate schooling. However, it sent out another email two hours later saying they’d made a mistake. “Unfortunately, the students who received the message do not meet the eligibility requirements for this award, but have qualified for varying levels of OU scholarship awards,” spokesman Brian Bierley told the Detroit Free Press, calling the mistake a “human error.” Earlier this week, Central Michigan University promised 58 students a full scholarship with room and board. It admitted it made a mistake, though it promised those students a full-tuition scholarship.