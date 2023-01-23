Officers Who Worked on Missile Base Diagnosed With Blood Cancer
EXPOSED
A military investigation has uncovered “indications” that blood cancers suffered by nine military officers may be linked to their service at a Montana nuclear missile base some 25 years ago, according to military slides obtained by the Associated Press. All the officers, one of whom has since died, were diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. They worked as missileers at the Malmstrom Air Force Base, waiting to turn the key in a small operations bunker, deep underground, should the president give the go-ahead for a nuclear missile strike. At the ready and surrounding the bunker were 150 silos carrying Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles. “There are indications of a possible association between cancer and missile combat crew service at Malmstrom AFB,” said U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Daniel Sebeck while presenting the slides to a Space Force unit this month. Sebeck added that the “disproportionate number of missileers presenting with cancer, specifically lymphoma” was concerning, according to the AP. “All missileers should be screened and tracked for the rest of their lives,” he said.