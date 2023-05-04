Oklahoma Rapist ‘Staged’ Bodies After Executing His Family and 2 Teens
ANOTHER TWIST
Cops says the horrific scene where seven bodies were found Monday in Henryetta, Oklahoma, was likely staged by Jesse McFadden, the convicted rapist accused of executing his wife, three kids and two teenage girls before killing himself. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said the bodies of the teenage girls—friends of McFadden’s stepdaughter—were “staged” by a creek on McFadden’s property with a gunshot wound to their heads. The others bodies were abandoned a quarter-mile away with similar injuries, Prentice said. He said investigators are still stumped on a motive, but the murders came on the eve of a court date for McFadden, who was staring down jail time for allegedly possessing child porn and for sexually soliciting a minor. “There are questions that will never get answered because the only people that know are no longer here,” Prentice said.