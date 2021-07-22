CHEAT SHEET
Several News Sites Inadvertently Show Readers Porn
Videos embedded on the websites of national news outlets like The Washington Post and New York magazine suddenly began showing readers porn Thursday. The not-suitable-for-work surprise came after the domain of VidMe, a former video hosting service, was bought by porn site 5 Star Porn HD, leading to all videos hosted through VidMe being replaced by links to the porn site's homepage, Vice reports. Some of the sites were quick to replace the explicit links with the original videos, while others, including New York and the Atlanta Black Star, still had some of them up. None of the news outlets impacted have issued any statement so far, and 5 Star Porn HD has yet to comment on the matter.