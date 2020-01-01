Orthodox Jewish Teen Chased, Attacked in New York
An Orthodox Jewish teen was chased and then hit in the face with a cell phone on Wednesday afternoon in Brooklyn, the New York Daily News reports. The victim was reportedly on a street corner when a teen boy and girl started harassing and chasing him at around 12:40 p.m. After chasing the teen for three blocks, the girl reportedly hit him in the face with a cell phone, then grabbed his phone and broke it. Assemblyman Dov Hikind said the victim was taken to a hospital, and the alleged attackers were reportedly taken into custody. Officials said the incident was the city’s second crime against an Orthodox Jewish teen in 24 hours. On Tuesday afternoon, two teens attempted to steal a 15-year-old Orthodox boy’s ear pods on a bus and threatened him with a knife.