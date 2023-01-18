Pact’s Eco-conscious Bedding Is Resort-Level Luxe—and on Sale Right Now
SWEET DREAMS
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Admittedly, I have not stayed at many four-star hotels that have the kind of sheets you wish you had at home. I’m a budget traveler, camper, and even an occasional hostel-stayer, so when a sheet is “silky and cool-to-the-touch” it’s a parallel universe to me. Adverse to synthetic fabrics for comfortable sleeping, I typically buy the highest count cotton sheets my budget permits--but have never experienced the ‘wow’ factor of luxury sheets--until now. It’s the Room Service Sateen bedding from Pact and since being nestled in organic cotton clouds, I've never slept so well. As a bonus, all of Pact's bedding is on sale right now.
I’ve written about Pact clothing–an eco-conscious brand that uses sustainable fabrics and fair trade factories, but didn’t realize how posh responsible shopping can be. I chose the soft almond shade Nougat; as it turns out it's also an effortless way to enhance my bedroom decor. The sets are a great bargain compared to others I’ve shopped for, and while on sale you can get a whole Queen-size set for under $150. These quality sheets are neither too thick nor thin–so perfect year-round and will last for many seasons to come. I think fancy hotel sheets won't be as good as home now.
Room Service Sateen Sheet Set
Get even more reviews and recommendations straight to your inbox. Sign up for the free Scouted email newsletter! Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more mattress and bedding deals, including Mattress firm coupons, Macy’s coupons, Avocado Mattress coupons, and Walmart coupons.