Palin Told Friends to Use Personal Email

Sarah Palin’s practice of sending state emails from her personal email account while serving as governor of Alaska is well known, and she has insisted she’s done nothing wrong. Now, new printouts of emails obtained by the Alaska Dispatch show that Palin emailed family and friends, including advisers, at the beginning of her term asking them to use her Yahoo account for private and confidential matters because, "everyone and their mother will be able to read emails that arrive via that state address." The Alaska Dispatch also has several emails showing Palin conducting state business on her private account. During her term, Palin sported two BlackBerrys, one for purportedly personal and another for state use. However, the governor did use her personal account to conduct state business, including discussions of political appointments and administration policy.
