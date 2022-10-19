Parents of Raleigh Shooting Suspect Saw No ‘Warning Signs’
‘OVERCOME WITH GRIEF’
The parents of the 15-year-old suspected of carrying out a shooting massacre in Raleigh last week that left five people dead have issued a statement speaking out about their son. Austin Thompson was still in the hospital in critical condition Tuesday after the North Carolina spree on Oct. 13. James Thompson, Austin’s 16-year-old brother, was among those killed in the shooting. “Our son Austin inflicted immeasurable pain on the Raleigh community, and we are overcome with grief for the innocent lives lost,” Alan and Elise Thompson’s statement read. “We pray for the families and loved ones of Nicole Connors, Susan Karnatz, Mary Marshall and Raleigh Police Officer Gabriel Torres.” The statement added that they mourned the loss of James and hoped two others injured in the shooting recover quickly. “We have so many unanswered questions,” the Thompsons said. “There were never any indications or warning signs that Austin was capable of doing anything like this. Our family will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials and do whatever we can to help them understand why and how this happened.”