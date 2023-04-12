Republican Who Called for Tree Hangings Removed from Justice Committee
CONSEQUENCES
Republican State Rep. Paul Sherrell is no longer on the Tennessee House’s Justice Committee after sparking outrage last month by calling for “hanging on a tree” as a method of capital punishment. In early March, the committee was discussing a bill to add new options for state executions when Sherrell said: “Could I put an amendment on that that would include hanging on a tree, also?” The lawmaker faced calls to resign in the wake of the suggestion, which was grimly reminiscent of the dark history of lynching in his state. On Tuesday, WTVF reported that Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton confirmed that Sherrell would no longer sit on the Justice Committee. “Through much consideration, it was determined by the Speaker that Rep. Sherrell would be transferred to the Transportation Committee,” Sexton said. “Rep. Sherrell was very agreeable to this change, and he is looking forward to his new committee assignment.” Sexton’s office reportedly ignored a question about why Sherrell was being moved now.