Buttigieg Deflects Trump’s ‘Alfred E. Neuman’ Jibe

President Donald Trump, who loves to come up with belittling nicknames for critics and rivals, referred to 2020 Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg as Mad magazine mascot Alfred E. Neuman on Friday. If Trump was hoping to rattle the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, with the insult, it didn’t work. Asked about the jibe, Buttigieg told reporters he didn’t even get it. “I had to Google that... I guess it’s a generational thing,” he said. “It's kind of funny, I guess. But he’s also the president of the United States and I’m surprised he’s not spending more time trying to salvage this China deal.”