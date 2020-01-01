Pete Buttigieg Rakes in $24.7 Million in Fourth Quarter
Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg raised $24.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, his campaign announced Wednesday. According to CNBC, the fourth quarter total came from 326,000 donors, and the average donation was $33. “We are building a campaign that can not only compete and win the nomination, but can beat Donald Trump,” campaign spokesperson Chris Meagher said. In total, Buttigieg has raised $76 million since launching his bid for office in April. The number of campaign staffers for the South Bend, Indiana, mayor has grown alongside his war chest, as the number total number of staffers grew to 500 people nationwide. Campaign manager Mike Schmuhl said they now have 65 field offices and over 100 organizers in Iowa.
Front-runner Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is reportedly expected to raise over $20 million in the fourth quarter, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-MA) final quarter fundraising totals as of last week amounted to just over $17 million. On Monday, Andrew Yang’s campaign reportedly said it expected to take in over $12.5 million by quarter’s end.