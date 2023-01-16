CHEAT SHEET
    Placido Domingo Hit With New Sexual Misconduct Claim

    ENCORE

    Placido Domingo performs during a concert at Teatro Colon on April 10, 2022 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

    Marcos Brindicci/Getty

    After opera star Placido Domingo—who was accused in 2020 of sexually harassing three dozen women over the years—has been hit with a new claim. An unnamed singer appeared on a Spanish TV show La Sexta on Sunday night to recount how Domingo allegedly asked to touch her and tried to kiss her. “He told me in front of everyone: ‘Listen, can I put my hand in one of these lovely pockets of yours,’” the woman said. Domingo did not face any criminal charges and still performs. He has both denied wrongdoing and apologized.

    Read it at Reuters