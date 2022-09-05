Cops Release Pics of Suspect in Las Vegas Investigative Journalist’s Homicide
‘CASING THE AREA’
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released photographs on Monday of the possible culprit responsible for the homicide of a veteran journalist last week, asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. Jeff German, a 69-year-old investigative reporter for The Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found stabbed to death outside his home Saturday morning. While a motive was not immediately clear, police believe German was stabbed in an altercation sometime on Friday. Editors for the Journal said German did not express any recent concerns for his safety. Alongside the photos of the suspect, police noted that “it appears the suspect was potentially casing the area to commit other crimes before the homicide occurred.” The department also asked homes and businesses in German’s neighborhood to review their own video footage from Friday for images of the suspect.