Portland Officials Warn of New Fentanyl That Looks Like Colorful Sidewalk Chalk
CANDY-COLORED THREAT
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office has reported spotting a new type of fentanyl in Portland, which officials fear might fall into the hands of children due to its multicolored appearance. The new version of the increasingly popular drug resembles sidewalk chalk, but is powerful enough to cause a fatal overdose with just 2 milligrams of the substance, about the same quantity as a few grains of salt. Officials say they found four grams of the rainbow opioid at the home of an unidentified suspect, along with meth, heroin, another 800 pills of fentanyl, $5,000 in cash, body armor and nine guns, some of which were stolen. “The public needs to be aware of the rising use of powdered fentanyl. We believe this is going to be the new trend seen on the streets of Portland,” the county’s Special Investigations Unit Sergeant Matt Ferguson said in a press release.