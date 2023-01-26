Prince Andrew Ordered Out of Buckingham Palace Apartment: Report
ROYAL UNWELCOME
Prince Andrew has been kicked out of the suite of rooms at Buckingham Palace where he liked to sleep with his teddy bear collection, according to a report. The Duke of York will instead have to find somewhere else to stay while in London, the Sun reports, with his belongings already cleared out of the royal residence for renovations. “The king has made it clear that Buckingham Palace is no place for Prince Andrew,” an unnamed source told the British tabloid. “First his office closed last year and now his sleeping quarters. Andrew loved having a suite at Buckingham Palace where he was not only set up for marital life with Sarah Ferguson but used it as a bachelor’s pad after his divorce.” The paper also claimed that Andrew once spent the night there with American model Caprice Bournet—the woman who the disgraced royal allegedly allowed to sit on Queen Elizabeth II’s throne during a date.