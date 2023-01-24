Priscilla Presley Shares Touching Message After Daughter Lisa Marie's Death
‘VERY DIFFICULT TIME’
Priscilla Presley has sent a message of thanks in some of her first public comments since the death of her daughter, Lisa Marie. Priscilla last posted as she was at the bedside of her only child, who she shared with Elvis, asking fans to keep her in her prayers. She originally confirmed Lisa Marie’s death in a statement to People but on Monday night posted publicly for the first time. “Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words,” she wrote via social media. “It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference.” Lisa Marie died after suffering a heart attack Jan. 12 at the age of 54. At a public memorial on Sunday, Priscilla read a poem that was penned by Riley Keough, Lisa Marie’s daughter, along with another poem, titled “The Old Soul.”