Producer Booted From Ricky Gervais Show Over Misconduct Claims
HE DENIES IT
A producer on the Ricky Gervais Netflix series After Life—who was a vocal #MeToo supporter—has been kicked off the show after 11 women accused him of sexual harassment and assault, The Times of London reported. Producer Charlie Hanson, 68, had even criticized the British arts group BAFTA for not taking stronger action when director Noel Clarke was accused of misconduct. But the women say that behind the scenes, Hanson was creepy and even predatory. “At times he will promise them a starry career under his wing, and then exploits that trust in creepy and illegal ways,” two of the women wrote in an email to Netflix. Hudson’s lawyer says he denies it. “Our client is shocked and appalled by these historic and false allegations of improper conduct towards women,” he said in a statement.