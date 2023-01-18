Professional Wrestler Jay Briscoe Dies in Car Crash in Delaware
‘HE WAS A STAR’
Ring of Honor pro wrestler Jay Briscoe died in a car accident in Delaware on Tuesday evening, according to reports. He was 38. The crash in Laurel also claimed the life of a second person, the Delaware State Police said. Briscoe—whose real name was Jamin Pugh—was ROH’s World Tag Team Champion along with his brother, Mark. Briscoe was inducted into ROH’s Hall of Fame last year after first joining the promotion in 2002. “Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away,” Ring of Honor owner and All Elite Wrestling founder Tony Khan tweeted late Tuesday. “Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family.”