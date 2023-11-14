Pussy Riot Stages Pro-Abortion Protest at Indiana Statehouse
‘GOD SAVE ABORTION’
Pussy Riot, the feminist art group founded by Russian punk provocateurs, demonstrated against Indiana’s near-total abortion ban on the steps of the state supreme court on Tuesday morning. The group’s founder, Nadya Tolokonnikova, gathered with 18 other women, mostly Indiana University students, in pink balaclavas at the statehouse to film the protest, according to The Indianapolis Star. The newspaper reported that the activists inflated a 10-foot-tall vagina and let loose hot pink smoke as Tolokonnikova debuted a new Pussy Riot song called “God Save Abortion.” Tolokonnikova, 34, was in Indiana to speak at a university event on activism and art on Monday. “I am a great believer that you should combine theory and practice,” Tolokonnikova told The Guardian. “It’s fine to talk, but I called for the students and participants of the conversation to join me for a live performance.” Abortion is banned in almost all cases in Indiana, with Republican Gov. Mike Holcomb signing the sweeping prohibition into effect in August.