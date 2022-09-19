Queen Elizabeth Is Buried in Windsor Alongside Prince Philip and Other Family Members
FAREWELL
Queen Elizabeth has been buried beside her late husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh in Windsor, Buckingham Palace announced Monday night. “A Private Burial took place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel this evening, conducted by the Dean of Windsor,” a statement on the royal family’s website read. “The Queen was buried together with The Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel.”
The burial was a private, untelevised event attended by members of the family, and followed a momentous and emotional day of public spectacle, which saw a state funeral in London’s Westminster Abbey attended by over 2,000 guests including multiple leaders from around the world. This was followed by a Committal Service at St George’s Chapel, at the end of which the queen’s coffin was lowered into the royal vault. As well as Philip, the queen has been laid to rest alongside her father King George VI, her mother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, and sister Princess Margaret.