Star Calls It Quits on Broadway Show Early After Breakup
Megan Thee Stallion is stepping down prematurely from her role in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway. The star announced the news on Monday, just days after revealing that she had broken up with Dallas Mavericks player Klay Thompson after discovering that he was allegedly cheating. “Unfortunately, my last performance on Moulin Rouge! The Musical will be May 1. It’s been such an honor to be part of Moulin Rouge and I’ve met so many amazing people in this theater!” the 31-year-old wrote in an Instagram post before praising her colleagues’ work ethic. “I’m so grateful for the cast and crew that made this experience so meaningful‚” she added, concluding by thanking her fans for their support during her Broadway debut. The star’s limited engagement as Harold Zidler, which began on March 24, was set to end on May 17. A video shared online of Sunday night’s performance shows the audience giving Megan a standing ovation and shouting, “We love you, Megan!” as the star becomes increasingly emotional. In announcing her breakup with Thompson, the star blasted him for getting cold feet and having horrible mood swings before adding, “b---h I need a REAL break after this one.”