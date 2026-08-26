Reclusive OnlyFans Billionaire’s Giant Payday Before Death Revealed

Billionaire OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky received over $700 million in dividends from the company before his death earlier this year. Fenix International, the parent company of the subscription-based social media platform favored by adult content creators, disclosed on Tuesday in its annual report that Radvinsky had been paid $535 million in dividend payments during the 2025 fiscal year. In the first four months of 2026, the Ukrainian-American businessman received an additional four tranches of dividend payments totaling $174 million. Radvinsky, who died from cancer at age 43 in March, had received over $2.5 billion in dividends from his company since 2021, according to Forbes. In the weeks after his death, San Francisco-based private equity firm Architect Capital purchased a 16 percent stake in the business, valuing it at $3.2 billion—which Wall Street advisers have seen as low for such a profitable company. The low valuation is likely indicative of investors being reluctant to support a platform emblematic of contemporary pornography. Since the platform was established in 2016, it has paid its creators more than $30 billion in total.