Remains of Missing Illinois Woman Found 5 Years After Vanishing
The remains of a 22-year-old woman who vanished in Chicago were found and identified by investigators, her family said on Monday. Three days after she was last seen at her home in Downers Grove, Illinois, Cheyann Klus disappeared after traveling to Chicago, the DuPage County Sheriff's Office said. CBS News reported that DuPage County officials worked with members of the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI to positively identify Klus’ remains through dental records. The exact circumstances of her disappearance and the cause of her death are not publicly known. In a Facebook post announcing the discovery, Klus’ family asked “for privacy as we grieve the unbearable loss of a daughter, sister, aunt, and a human being.”