House Dem Leader’s Daughter Arrested for Assaulting Cop at Protest
‘VERY DIFFICULT TIME’
House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark’s daughter, Riley Dowell, 23, was arrested for allegedly spray painting a monument and assaulting a police officer during a protest in Boston Saturday night. Clark confirmed the news Sunday evening, tweeting: “Last night, my daughter was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts. I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting. This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process.” Police said they responded to reports of more than a dozen people defacing the Parkman Bandstand Monument on Boston Common Saturday evening. Their confrontation with the group eventually turned violent, and an officer was later hit in the face. Officials said he could be seen “bleeding from the nose and mouth.”