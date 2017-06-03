Report: Nunes-Led Committee Asked For American “Unmaskings”

According to a report in The Washington Post, the Republican-controlled House Intelligence Committee, led by Rep. Devin Nunes, asked U.S. spy agencies in late 2016 to reveal the names of U.S. individuals or organizations contained in classified intelligence on Russia’s interference in the election. This is the same practice that President Trump has accused the Obama administration of abusing. Nunes himself has criticized the practice of "unmasking" as an abuse of power by the previous administration. The House Intelligence Committee requested five to six unmaskings of U.S. organizations or individuals related to Trump or Hillary Clinton between June 2016 and January 2017, according to the report. Nunes called on his committee to investigate alleged surveillance tactics by the Obama administration earlier this year after President Trump claimed that he was wiretapped, providing no evidence. Nunes was subsequently forced to recuse himself from the committee's Russia investigation because of allegations that he disclosed classified information.
