Republicans’ ‘Skinny’ Pandemic Stimulus Bill Fails in Senate
‘DESIGNED TO FAIL’
The Senate failed to meet the 60-vote threshold it needed to advance the Republicans’ “skinny” pandemic stimulus package Thursday. In a vote split 52-47 along party lines, with Democrats in universal opposition, the bill’s failed passage has made another economic recovery measure before the election extremely unlikely, The New York Times reports. The bill was not expected to pass amid widespread opposition from Democrats, who have refused any plan under $2.2 trillion. Unlike plans proposed by Democrats, Thursday’s defeated bill did not include another round of stimulus checks sent directly to taxpayers, and halved the amount of weekly federal jobless benefits to $300. Republicans also cut aid to state and local governments to placate party fiscal conservatives. Minority leader and New York Sen. Chuck Schumer (D) said the bill was “emaciated” and “filled with poison pills,” concluding his remarks by saying it was essentially “designed to fail.” Schumer specifically criticized it for leaving out funding for lower level governments, food assistance for children, eviction relief, and internet expansion in rural areas.