Rick Scott Will Run for Re-Election—and Keep Banging on About His ‘Rescue America’ Plan
ANOTHER ROUND
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) has made it clear he won’t be running for president in 2024 and will run for re-election instead. In an announcement shared with NBC News, Scott also stressed that he’d keep pushing his controversial “Rescue America” plan, a widely panned proposal of populist policies related to welfare, immigration, gender, crime and education. The plan included increasing taxes on some of the country’s lowest income earners, prompting Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell and a slew of Democrats to dismiss it. “I’m going to continue to push it,” Scott said. “If we did what I put in my plan, then it would be better for Americans, all Americans.” Scott initially denied wanting to raise taxes, then withdrew that aspect of the plan.