‘PLOT TO SAVE AMERICA’
Rick Wilson Announces New Anti-Trump Book, ‘Running Against the Devil,’ Out in 2020
Republican strategist and Daily Beast columnist Rick Wilson will release his next book, titled Running Against the Devil: A Plot to Save America from Trump—and Democrats from Themselves, on Jan. 14, 2020, his publisher announced Wednesday morning.
According to Crown Forum, the book serves as “a guidebook for beating Trump’s tricks, traps, and Twitter feed in 2020.” The publisher added: “Wilson combines decades of national political experience and insight in his take-no-prisoners analysis, hammering Trump’s destructive and dangerous first term in a case-by-case takedown of the worst president in history and describing the terrifying prospect of four more years of Trump. Like no one else can, Wilson blows the lid off Trump’s 2020 Republican war machine, showing the exact strategies and tactics they’ll use against the Democratic nominee... and how the Democrats can avoid the catastrophe waiting for them if they fall into Trump’s trap.”
Aside from being an “indictment” of Trump, the publisher wrote, “Running Against the Devil is... a no-nonsense, no-holds-barred road map to saving America, and the guide to making Donald Trump a one-term president. The stakes are too high to do anything less.”