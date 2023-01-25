CHEAT SHEET
    Riley Keough Shares Last Photo With Mom Lisa Marie Presley

    Alec Karam

    Breaking News Intern

    Riley Keough has shared the last photo she took with her mother Lisa Marie Presley, who died after a suspected cardiac arrest on Jan. 12. “I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama,” the 33-year-old actress captioned the photo of them in a restaurant. Keough recently revealed she has a child during a funeral speech for Presley, the first known great-grandchild of Elvis Presley. “Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters,” Keough said in honor of her mother.