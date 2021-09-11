Rolling Stones Tour Manager Killed Digging Dog’s Grave

CHEAT SHEET
A tour manager who worked with The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, and Peter Frampton was killed in an accident while he was digging a grave for his family dog. The Press Democrat reports that at the time of his death, Mick Brigden, 73, was still managing the career of guitarist Joe Satriani, who said in a tribute that “he worked the biggest and the best, but always knew it was important to be kind, be respectful, be cool and do things the right way.” The exact nature of last weekend’s accident at his home in Santa Rosa was not disclosed; Brigden’s wife said he was taken to the hospital after it but did not survive.