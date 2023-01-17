Romance Writer’s Husband Says Faking Her Death Was His Idea

CHEAT SHEET
Romance writer Susan Meachen’s husband says it was his idea to fake her death after she had a mental-health meltdown amid drama in the online community. “I told them that she is dead to the indie world, the internet, because we had to stop her, period,” Troy Meachen told The New York Times. “She could not stop it on her own. And, even to this day, I’ll take 100 percent of the blame, the accolades, whatever you want to call it.” His wife, who suffered from bipolar disorder and had overdosed on Xanax just before her death notice, sparked massive backlash when she resurrected herself after two years, returning to her page with the message: “Let the fun begin.”