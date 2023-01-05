Romanian Cops Seize Andrew Tate’s Beloved Cars: Report
END OF THE ROAD
Not only is Andrew Tate under investigation for human trafficking and rape, but to make matters worse the Romanian authorities are paying for it with his luxury cars, according to a report from Insider. A spokesperson for the country’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism confirmed that 11 cars had been seized from Tate and his brother Tristan’s collection in the wake of the pair’s arrest last week. The rep said the vehicles were being held to “sustain the cost of the investigation” into the Tate brothers, and that they would be held as collateral for potential future payment awards to alleged victims. She added the agency was probing the source of the funds the Tates used to purchase the cars. Which vehicles were seized and the exact size of his collection were not immediately confirmed, but in a tweet mocking Greta Thunberg two days before his arrest, Tate boasted of having 33 cars. The seizure was first reported by local Romanian outlet Spy News.