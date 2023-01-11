Royal Tailor Finally Breaks Silence on Kate-Meghan Bridesmaids Dress Fight
DRESSED TO SPILL
In Prince Harry’s scorched-earth memoir, Spare, he details the Sussexes’ side of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s infamous fight over bridesmaids dresses on the eve of the latter’s wedding, writing that the quarrel left Markle “on the floor sobbing.” Ajay Mirpuri, the bespoke tailor commissioned to fix the Givenchy-designed dresses, told the Daily Mail on Tuesday that “if anything happened in the background, it didn't happen in front of me,” but acknowledged that he stepped in after the dresses failed to fit their wearers. In an icy text exchange, according to Spare, Middleton complained that Charlotte’s dress was “too big, too long, too baggy” and that it needed to be completely remade. Markle told Middleton to “please take Charlotte to see Ajay” instead. “He’s been waiting all day,” she added. Mirputi told the Daily Mail that he and his team worked “tooth and nail” until 4 a.m. several nights in a row to get the alterations finished on time. “Did anyone on the day complain about the bridesmaids’ dresses and how they looked?” he asked. “The answer is no.”