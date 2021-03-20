Rudy Giuliani Tried to Have the ‘Borat’ Crew Arrested: Producer
‘HE CALLED HIS NYC COPS’
Sarah Levinson, producer of Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm revealed in a panel interview on Saturday that Rudy Giuliani tried to have her crew arrested. Giuliani was caught in a compromising scene in which he’s seen untucking his shirt, as he reclined on a hotel room bed, next to actress Maria Bakalova. He denied he did anything wrong in the film. “He called all of his New York City cops and said, ‘Extortion’—which was a federal crime. Very smart to bring that up,” Levinson said. The hotel locked the hotel room where the scene took place, forcing the crew to rent new filming equipment. Fortunately, the footage of Giuliani had already been safely transferred. “He claimed we were trying to extort him at the time, [but] we didn’t ask for anything,” Levinson said.