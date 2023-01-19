Russia’s FSB Launches Espionage Case Against U.S. Citizen
‘BIOLOGICAL TOPICS’
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) announced Thursday that it had opened a criminal espionage case against a U.S. citizen. In a sparse statement, the national security service agency did not disclose the identity of the American or confirm if they had been detained, and gave only a vague description of the nature of the alleged espionage activities. “The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation initiated a criminal case against a U.S. citizen on the grounds of a crime under Article 276 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation ‘Espionage’,” the statement read. “The American is suspected of collecting intelligence information on biological topics directed against the security of the Russian Federation.”