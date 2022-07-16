CHEAT SHEET
Russia Orders Military to ‘Intensify’ Attacks on Ukraine
PAUSE OVER?
Russia’s defense minister has called for the country’s military to “further intensify” attacks on war-torn Ukraine, claiming it is trying to stop Ukraine from bombing civilian areas in Russian-backed territory. The move follows Vladimir Putin hinting that Russia might soon ramp up war efforts. “We have already heard a lot that the West wants to fight with us ‘to the last Ukrainian.’ But everyone should know that, by and large, we have not started anything seriously yet,” he said at a meeting earlier this month. Analysts say it appears the “operational pause” ordered by Moscow for its troops on the ground is now ending.