Russia Unleashes Storm of Missiles on Ukraine After Kyiv’s Tank Breakthrough

Russia has responded to Ukraine’s allies sending tanks to Kyiv by launching a deadly wave of missile strikes on Thursday morning, local authorities said. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said one rocket hit a nonresidential building in the capital city’s southwestern Holosiivskyi District, leaving one person dead and two others wounded. “The injured were hospitalized by medics,” Klitschko added. The Ukrainian military earlier claimed to have shot down 24 drones sent overnight by Moscow’s forces, 15 of which were intercepted around Kyiv. The strikes come as the Kremlin on Thursday accused the United States and European nations of “direct involvement” in the war through promises to deliver tanks to Ukraine.