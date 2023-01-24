CHEAT SHEET
Russian Lawmaker: The CIA Made Me Shit-Talk Putin Crony
I’VE BEEN FRAMED!
A Russian lawmaker from Vladimir Putin’s United Russia party claims to have uncovered a nefarious CIA plot—one in which he was framed for calling Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov a “fool.” Screenshots that appeared to show lawmaker Yevgeny Fyodorov trash-talking the Putin ally in a private chat circulated on Russian social media in recent days, the latest sign of disarray among Russian leadership. But Fyodorov told RBC News on Tuesday that he’d been set up by “someone” carrying out orders of the CIA. That someone, he said, “posted a message using my name and took a picture of it” before spreading it as a “provocation.”