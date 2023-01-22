Russian Official Threatens West With ‘Global Catastrophe’ for Arming Ukraine
A Russian parliament member had one warning to offer Western nations following a multibillion-dollar pledge for aid to Ukraine: arm the country at risk of your own destruction. “Supplies of offensive weapons to the Kyiv regime would lead to a global catastrophe,” said State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin on Sunday. “If Washington and NATO supply weapons that would be used for striking peaceful cities and making attempts to seize our territory as they threaten to do, it would trigger a retaliation with more powerful weapons.” International chatter has been escalating, as the war-torn nation looks to a reluctant Germany for a shipment of armored Leopard 2 tanks to break its stalemate with Russia. American officials, including members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, have suggested shipping U.S. Abrams tanks to the conflict to spur a release from Germany. “What I hear is that Germany’s waiting on us to take the lead,” said Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) on an airing of ABC’s This Week on Sunday.