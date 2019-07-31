CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
INVESTIGATION
Police Arrest Suspect in Murder of Russian Instagram Star
Read it at CNN
Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of 24-year-old Russian Instagram influencer Ekaterina Karaglanova, CNN reports. Police made the arrest after finding the suspect in an apartment in a residential building in Moscow and said he has been taken into police custody for questioning. Karaglanova was reportedly found dead in a suitcase in her apartment Saturday night after her parents went searching for her. Her throat had been slit and her body had multiple knife wounds. Surveillance footage reportedly shows Karaglanova’s boyfriend visiting her apartment around the time of the disappearance, but police have not yet revealed the arrested suspect’s identity.