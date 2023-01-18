Sade and Snoop Dogg Are Headed for the Songwriters Hall of Fame
The Songwriters Hall of Fame has introduced its 52nd class, which includes legends Sade and Gloria Estefan alongside pop culture icon Snoop Dogg. The hall of fame is dedicated to honoring composers and lyricists whose contributions have gone above the fray, with other new inductees notable for penning hits such as “Man in the Mirror” and “My Prerogative.” Liz Rose, who helped pen the Taylor Swift hits “You Belong With Me” and “All Too Well,” will be inducted as well. “The music industry does not exist without songwriters delivering great songs first. Without them there is no recorded music, no concert business, no merch . . . nothing, it all starts with the song and the songwriter,” chairman Nile Rodgers said. The formal event will be hosted July 15 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York.