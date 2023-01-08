Director Sam Mendes: Shifting to Gender-Neutral Film Awards ‘Perfectly Reasonable’

CHEAT SHEET
British director Sam Mendes thinks gender-neutral film award categories are “inevitable.” “I think that’s the way it’s moving and I think that it’s perfectly reasonable,” he told BBC following a call by non-binary actor Emma Corrin to eliminate gender from award shows in an effort to promote inclusivity. Corrin was nominated for a Best Actress Golden Globe for their role in The Policeman. “It’s difficult for me at the moment trying to justify in my head being non-binary and being nominated in female categories,” Corrin told BBC News in November. “When it comes to categories, do we need to make it specific as to whether you’re being nominated for a female role or a male role?”