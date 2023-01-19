San Francisco Man Filmed Spraying Homeless Woman Charged with Assault
‘UNACCEPTABLE’
The San Francisco district attorney has issued an arrest warrant for the man who was caught on a viral video hosing down a homeless woman outside the art gallery he owns, inspiring widespread condemnation. Collier Gwin was officially charged with misdemeanor battery for the Jan. 9 attack, which was filmed by a bystander and posted online. “The alleged battery of an unhoused member of our community is completely unacceptable,” San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins said in a statement. “Mr. Gwin will face appropriate consequences for his actions.” Gwin later copped to the incident and said he would do the same thing again if given the chance, telling local outlet SFGATE: “Nobody can get into their stores or into their offices. And so consequently, you know, if she got wet when that was happening, it was because she was there getting wet. She did not move when she was told by the police, by the paramedics, by the social services that she needed to move.”