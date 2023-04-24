Sarah Huckabee Sanders Tries to Roast Bud Light With Corny Merch Launch
GRIFTING
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders flogged her own line of beer koozies Sunday night in a half-baked attempt to clap back against Anheuser-Busch’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. The koozie line is called “Real Women of Politics” and features photos of Sanders and fellow GOP governors Kay Ivey (Alabama), Kim Reynolds (Iowa), and Kristi Noem (South Dakota). Sanders advertised the new merch, which costs $15 for a two-pack, with a cringeworthy video on her Twitter. “Some big companies can’t tell the difference between real and fake anymore,” the commercial’s narrator said. “That’s why we’re introducing the ‘Real Women of Politics’ koozie… Now you can salute the real women of politics at every backyard barbecue and tailgate. And if it covers up the label of a big woke company, well, that works too.” Sanders is just the latest Republican to attempt to capitalize on the weeks-long conservative outrage over Bud Light’s implied support of the trans community. Earlier this month, right-wing huckster Seth Weathers tried to launch “Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right 100% Woke Free American Beer” to compete with Bud Light directly.