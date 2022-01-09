CHEAT SHEET
Saudi Princess Freed From Prison After Almost 3 Years
A Saudi princess incarcerated for nearly three years was released this weekend. Basmah bint Saud, 57, was en route to Switzerland for medical treatment in 2019 when Saudi authorities first detained her. She and her daughter Suhoud, who was also detained on the outskirts of Riyadh, were never charged with a crime. In a letter to the United Nations in 2020, her family cited her “record as an outspoken critic of abuses” as the likely reason for her detention. She had renewed her pleas for release in April, telling Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that her health was deteriorating.