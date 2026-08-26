Search for Missing Hiker, 24, Comes to Tragic End

Barry Manilow is stepping away from the stage for several weeks after canceling recent Las Vegas performances because of “technical and vocal problems.” The 83-year-old music icon announced Tuesday that he would pause touring following a demanding summer schedule. “Hi everybody — Barry here,” Manilow wrote. “And I want you to be the first to know that we’re going to take a quick break.” The “Mandy” singer said he had completed 29 shows in 68 days but acknowledged the pace had been too much. “We just finished a fantastic summer tour,” he said. “But it seems that we were pushing a little too hard.” Manilow joked that it was time to rest before returning to the Westgate Las Vegas on Oct. 8. “Now we all need to sit down and shut up,” he said. “So, we’re going to take a break until we return to the Westgate Las Vegas on October 8th. When I’ll be singing like a bird.” The announcement follows his cancellation of two Vegas shows on Aug. 21 and 22. He also postponed a Kentucky concert earlier this month.
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- 1Music Icon, 83, Announces Tour Break After Canceling ShowsTAKING A BREATHERSinger Barry Manilow is taking a break from touring.
- 2Cruise Ship Passenger Dies After Plunging From DeckCRUISE HORRORThe incident happened at a major Florida port in the early hours.
Shop with ScoutedPCA’s Pigment Gel Pro Is Like a Magic Eraser for Dark SpotsBRIGHT AND EVENThis corrective gel treatment helps lift discoloration, fade acne scars, and shield the skin against UV damage in just four weeks.
- 3Search for Missing Hiker, 24, Comes to Tragic EndGRIM DISCOVERYIan Roberts, 24, went on a solo hike and never returned.
- 4Airport Worker Dies After Being Hit by JetDEADLY ACCIDENTThe worker was identified by his union as 39-year-old Oscar Robayo.
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- 5Man Arrested After D.C. Cops Find Wild Item in Pickup TruckCUT OFF IN TRAFFICThe suspect had parked near the Capitol with the tall device, authorities said.
- 6OnlyFans Billionaire’s Giant Payday Before Death RevealedCHA-CHINGThe billionaire businessman bought a majority 75 percent stake in the platform in 2018.
- 7GOP Election Official Quits After Alleged N-Word OutburstTIME TO GOA Connecticut Republican election official has resigned after allegedly using the N-word during an argument.
- 8Flintstones Live-Action Hits Ryan Gosling’s DeskROCKIN’ REBOOTThe ‘Project Hail Mary’ star is looking for a writer for an early-stage Flintstones reboot at Warner Bros.
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- 9‘The Wonder Years’ Star Details Husband’s Horrific Death‘KILLED ON IMPACT’The TV-series and soap opera actress said she performed mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on her husband and held him for four hours after he passed.
- 10Stowaway Found Dead in Plane Wheel CompartmentGRIM DISCOVERYThe coroner said the wheel compartment would have been extremely cold, with little available oxygen.
A cruise ship passenger has died after plummeting from the upper deck of a liner in Florida. Deputies rushed to the unnamed vessel around 3:30 a.m. on Monday following reports that a man had fallen from the ship while it was docked at PortMiami. First responders with the local fire rescue squad pronounced the man dead. The local sheriff’s office homicide bureau immediately launched an inquiry into the early-morning plunge. Detectives are currently handling the case as an “unclassified death investigation” while federal and local authorities work to reconstruct the victim’s final moments aboard the vessel. The precise cause and manner of death remain unknown pending an official determination by the local medical examiner’s office. The investigation continues. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has been contacted for comment.
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Whether they’re the result of years of sun exposure, hormonal fluctuations, or the ghosts of breakouts past, dark spots and hyperpigmentation are among the most stubborn skincare woes to treat… and they tend to become more noticeable as we get older. Sure, prescription topicals like tretinoin and hydroquinone can definitely help address pigmentation, but they can also be challenging for sensitive skin, and hydroquinone generally isn’t intended for long-term use. If you’re looking for a potent over-the-counter option that takes a clinical approach to discoloration without hydroquinone, PCA Skin’s Pigment Gel Pro may be the next best thing.
The dermatologically tested corrective takes a multi-pronged approach to discoloration, targeting existing dark spots while helping defend against the appearance of new ones. At the center of the formula is PCA Skin’s proprietary SynerPro Complex, which uses multiple pathways to address stubborn pigmentation. The gel also contains tranexamic acid to help minimize visible discoloration and purified licorice root extract to target uneven tone. Hexylresorcinol helps brighten while calming the skin, while niacinamide provides additional brightening and barrier-supporting benefits.
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Search for Missing Hiker, 24, Comes to Tragic End
The search for a missing 24-year-old hiker who vanished in a California canyon has come to a tragic end. Ian Roberts went on a solo hike in Placer County’s rugged American River Canyon on Friday morning and did not return home that night. His parents reported him missing early Saturday morning, sparking a frantic search involving hundreds of volunteers and land and water teams from Placer, Napa, Santa Clara, Marin, and Sacramento counties. Roberts, a regular hiker, had parked his car at Overlook Park in Auburn before hiking down into the American River Canyon area. Authorities said Roberts appears to have slipped and fallen down a steep embankment. “It is with heavy hearts that we share Ian Roberts was located deceased today, August 25,” Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “There’s no indication of foul play.” The sheriff’s office said crews found Roberts within the Auburn State Recreation Area and Auburn city limits. The Auburn Police Department will investigate the circumstances surrounding his death. “We extend our deepest condolences to Ian’s family and are grateful for their kindness and support throughout the search efforts,” the statement said.
An airport worker has died after being hit by a plane on the runway. Ramp worker Oscar Robayo, 39, was directing an Airbus A350 operated by French budget airline French Bee at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport when he fell and was struck by the aircraft as it was reversing while preparing for takeoff on Monday evening. Robayo’s death was confirmed on Tuesday. He was employed by Samsic, a company providing airport and passenger support services. The airline told The Canadian Press that the incident occurred while the aircraft was being moved with the assistance of a pushback vehicle. Emergency crews responded to the scene and took Robayo to hospital, where he later died. The plane was scheduled to fly from Montreal to Paris but remained grounded for several hours after the accident, and landed in Paris at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Aéroports de Montréal CEO Yves Beauchamp said the airport was supporting “employees and passengers who witnessed this tragic accident” and cooperating with investigators. “The loss of a member of our airport community affects us all deeply,” he said. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.
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By now, GLP-1 medications need little introduction. Drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide (the active ingredients in Ozempic and Mounjaro, respectively) have completely changed the conversation around weight loss and metabolic health. And if you happen to live in Los Angeles (or, frankly, any major city), there’s a decent chance someone you know has tried one… even if they insist their dramatically leaner physique is exclusively the result of “drinking more water and weekly Pilates appointments.” Unfortunately, these prescription weight-loss drugs aren’t for everyone. They can be expensive, difficult to access, and, more importantly, aren’t necessarily appropriate for people who only want to lose a few pounds (especially if you’re concerned about maintaining lean muscle mass). Naturally, the meteoric rise in GLP-1 pharmaceuticals has also fueled interest in the supplement category, but not all formulas are created equal.
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The U.S. Capitol Police arrested a California man on Tuesday after they found a guillotine in the back of his pickup truck. Authorities said the suspect, 35-year-old Philan-Tam-Duy Le of Julian, California, had illegally parked in the 100 block of East Capitol Street, “which is directly east of the Capitol, between the Supreme Court and the Library of Congress. Officers noticed the truck just after 3 p.m., after which they arrested the suspect and charged him with carrying a dangerous weapon, according to a press release. The suspect, whose motives and background are still being determined, had allegedly driven across the country to Washington, D.C. Whether he did so with the guillotine was not immediately clear. In photographs taken by the Capitol Police, the frame of the wooden decapitation device, which rose to prominence during the French Revolution, extends several feet above the roof of the truck and into the overhanging tree branches.
Billionaire OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky received over $700 million in dividends from the company before his death earlier this year. Fenix International, the parent company of the subscription-based social media platform favored by adult content creators, disclosed on Tuesday in its annual report that Radvinsky had been paid $535 million in dividend payments during the 2025 fiscal year. In the first four months of 2026, the Ukrainian-American businessman received an additional four tranches of dividend payments totaling $174 million. Radvinsky, who died from cancer at age 43 in March, had received over $2.5 billion in dividends from his company since 2021, according to Forbes. In the weeks after his death, San Francisco-based private equity firm Architect Capital purchased a 16 percent stake in the business, valuing it at $3.2 billion—which Wall Street advisers have seen as low for such a profitable company. The low valuation is likely indicative of investors being reluctant to support a platform emblematic of contemporary pornography. Since the platform was established in 2016, it has paid its creators more than $30 billion in total.
A Republican election official in Connecticut has resigned after she used the N-word during an argument with her Democratic counterpart. Mary Smith, the Republican registrar of voters in East Lyme, Connecticut, was accused by the town’s Democratic registrar of voters, Wendi Sims, of using the racial slur during early voting in the state’s primary election earlier this month, according to The Day. Sims said that during an argument about the cleanliness of their shared office, she and other poll workers heard Smith shout that Sims “treats me like I’m a (N-word).” Smith and Sims are both white, according to CT Insider. After Sims reported the incident, the East Lyme Republicans voted unanimously to censure Smith for “language used during a workplace argument,” and town officials asked her to step down. Smith, who has apologized for her actions, according to The Day, announced that she would resign effective Nov. 19 and asked that her name be removed from the ballot for November’s general election in a letter to the town clerk on Friday. The East Lyme Republicans said in its statement that it “does not have the authority to either dismiss an elected town official from their position or remove their name(s) from a ballot in an upcoming election.” The town is legally obligated to pay Smith until her resignation date, according to The Day.
Ryan Gosling and his indie movie production partner, Jessie Henderson, are working on a Flintstones project. The potential live-action movie will be centered on the freakishly strong and rambunctious character Bamm-Bamm Rubble—a plotline that hasn’t been explored since the 1970s cartoon spinoff The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show, which depicted him as a teenager. The Open Invite producers are looking for a writer, according to Deadline. The Flintstones franchise has been brought to the big screen twice before, in 1994 and 2000, with stars including John Goodman as Fred and Rosie O’Donnell as Betty. With an estimated net worth of $90 million, Gosling’s recent blockbusters include Barbie, La La Land and his latest film, Project Hail Mary, which grossed almost $700 million worldwide.
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Alley Mills, who starred in “The Wonder Years” and soap operas like “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “General Hospital,” recounted her late husband’s death on a podcast. Known for his appearances on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” Orson Bean, 91, was hit by a car while walking in Venice, California, in February 2020. A second car hit him after he fell, killing him on impact. “They put a tent over me because there were a lot of helicopters overhead and everything, and they let me hold him for four hours,” Mills said. She continued to give gruesome details of the traumatic scene, noting visible vertebrae and a bloody crash scene. Mills tried to perform CPR after feeling for Bean’s heartbeat, but he was “long gone.” She said on “The Mark Joseph Show” on Aug. 21 that she’s taken solace in the fact that he died instantly and didn’t suffer, according to the doctor who performed the autopsy. After six years, she hasn’t recovered from losing her “best friend,” but she said she’s beginning to adjust to life without him. Bean told her the day before the incident that she had a guardian angel.
A dangling packing strap on an Air Arabia plane led a London airport worker to a grim discovery: the body of a stowaway hidden in the aircraft’s landing gear compartment. The man, whose identity was not released, was found unresponsive following a flight from Tangier, Morocco, in June. Emergency services were called, and the man’s cause of death was determined to be cardiac arrest, followed by hypoxia and hypothermia. The coroner said the wheel compartment would have been extremely cold, with little available oxygen, and he had “reason to believe this death was unnatural.” London Gatwick released the following statement following the death: “London Gatwick’s emergency services attended an Air Arabia aircraft just after 11:30am on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, when an incident was identified upon arrival. As Sussex Police have confirmed, a body was found. Our teams subsequently supported Sussex Police and the coroner. Our thoughts are with everyone affected.”