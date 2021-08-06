Seattle PD Fires Two Cops for Participating in Capitol Riot
‘A STAIN’
The Seattle Police Department has fired two officers for their participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Department Chief Adrian Diaz said in a statement Friday that Caitlin and Alexander Everett had breached the public’s trust, calling the attempted insurrection “an attack on our profession and on every officer across the country” and the two officers’ participation “a stain on our department.” He wrote, “The two officers were found to have crossed the outdoor barriers established by the Capitol Police and were directly next to the Capitol Building. Clear evidence places them directly next to the Capitol Building. It is beyond absurd to suggest that they did not know they were in an area where they should not be, amidst what was already a violent, criminal riot.” Diaz said five police officers lost their lives as a result of Jan. 6, making the two Seattle officers’ conduct all the more egregious. The chief extended his apologies to the officers who defended the Capitol on behalf of his department.