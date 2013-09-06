Senate Bill Gives Syria 45 Days

CHEAT SHEET
An alternative to President Obama’s Syria strike plan has risen in the Senate that would give Bashar al-Assad 45 days to sign a chemical weapons ban before the unleashing of U.S. military might on the war-torn country. The draft bill comes from Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Heidi Heitkamp and could offer an alternative for lawmakers who are reluctant to enter a fray that’s both unpopular with their constituents and offers no definite resolution. The proposal requires Obama to use the 45 days to submit a strategic plan to Congress and seek a diplomatic solution to restricting the country’s use of chemical weapons.