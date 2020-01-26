CHEAT SHEET
Shaq: ‘IM SICK RIGHT NOW’ Over Kobe Bryant’s Death
‘MY BROTHER’
Shaquille ‘Shaq’ O'Neal reacted to Kobe Bryant’s death on Twitter, saying, “There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of losing my niece Gigi & my brother,” adding, “I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW.” The two former NBA players won three consecutive championships on the Los Angeles Lakers together during their time as teammates from 1996 to 2004. Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were among five killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas